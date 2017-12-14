Woman falls from height at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport

A woman was rescued by the authorities in Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday (Dec 13), after she appeared to have climbed up to 20m above the ground.

The woman, whom local media reported to be between 20 and 30 years old, fell 4m onto an inflatable airbag set up by rescuers to cushion her fall.

Airport deputy director Kittipong Kittikachorn reportedly said the woman had accepted food and water, but refused to talk to anyone or reveal her identity and had no documents on her.

Reports in Thai media said the woman had been found wandering on an expressway in central Bangkok near Rama IV Road at about 3am, and was taken to the tourist police at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

At around 9am, she reportedly climbed onto structural steel cables inside the airport, and then spent the next two hours dangling precariously from up to 20m in the air.

Videos circulating online show the woman performing gymnastic manoeuvres on the cables, even hanging upside down.

She reportedly has an "Olympics 2014" tattoo on her back, although it is not known if she was a competitor at the winter games.

The Thai authorities are investigating the incident.