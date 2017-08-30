Wife of pastor, missing for 200 days, writes scathing letter to Malaysia's police chief

KUALA LUMPUR - The wife of missing Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh has written a scathing open letter to the country's police chief, as the disappearance of the social activist will reach 200 days on Thursday (Aug 31), local media has reported.

The letter by Ms Susanna Liew, listed down announcements by Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar, who is about to retire , from April this year on developments in the case.

She claimed that his announcements were "vague, bordering on sensationalist, with inconsistencies that raise more questions than answers and doubts about the authorities' commitment to properly investigate this case", according to The Sun newspaper.

Ms Liew, 61, also referred to the IGP's advice to Mr Koh's family not to speak to the media about the case, but with the police chief often telling the media about the case. " I am bewildered as to why you have chosen to ignore your own advice," Ms Liew wrote, as quoted by Malaysiakini news site on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Mr Koh, 64, was abducted in broad daylight on Feb 13 as he was driving in Petaling Jaya, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur.

Three black sport utility vehicles blocked his car, and eight masked men alighted and removed Mr Koh and his vehicle from the scene, according to footage captured on closed-circuit TV cameras installed in front of a nearby house.

The case has alarmed Malaysians because the footage showed a professionally executed abduction.

In his last comments on the case in July, Tan Sri Khalid said Mr Koh might have been kidnapped by human traffickers who were active along the Malaysia-Thai border.

But the police chief did not say why a criminal syndicate would abduct Mr Koh, a one-time preacher who has for a decade worked with single mothers, drug addicts and those struggling with HIV in Malaysia.

In late June, Mr Khalid said the police found "various photos, including … the house of the pastor, and licence plates bearing the number ST5515D", referring to the car number plate of Mr Koh's Honda Accord when they raided a house linked to a human trafficking syndicate operating on the Malaysian-Thai border.

Ms Liew in her letter wrote about her family's struggle to cope with Mr Koh's absence and not knowing his fate.

"We are devastated," she said. "What makes it worse is the way you and the police under your command have treated us, Raymond's family, while conducting investigations into his abduction."

Ms Liew asked: "Why are you doing this? If this sensational story is based on a logical and credible line of enquiry with verifiable evidence, then why not update me accordingly? If there is no credible evidence, then why build this narrative in the full glare of media spotlight? Why is there a need for this?

"It is imperative that all parties can work together to ensure that investigations are conducted in a transparent, impartial and accountable manner so that truth and justice prevail."