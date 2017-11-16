What's Next: November 16, 2017

Ruling on banning key Cambodia party

Cambodia's Supreme Court is set to make a ruling today on a lawsuit brought by the government of authoritarian leader Hun Sen to ban the country's main opposition party. The government called for the ban after arresting Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Kem Sokha on Sept 3 and charging him with treason for an alleged plot to take over the country with help from the United States.

Lecture by Hong Kong Chief Justice

The Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) will hold its 24th Annual Lecture this evening at the Supreme Court, with Hong Kong Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao Li speaking on the topic "Lawyers and public interest: Is there still honour in the profession?" SAL's annual lecture series invites distinguished legal luminaries from around the world each year to share their expertise on important issues that affect both the legal world and society.

Seventh Philanthropists Forum

Credit Suisse will be hosting its seventh annual global Philanthropists Forum, "Healthcare giving in Asia", today at the Fullerton Bay Hotel. Given the rapidly ageing societies in Singapore and across Asia, the forum's focus will be on healthcare giving, and ageing and opportunities in eldercare philanthropy. Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong is guest of honour at the forum.