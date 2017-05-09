What's Next: May 9, 2017

Verdict on Ahok in blasphemy trial

The North Jakarta District Court is today scheduled to hand down its verdict on Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known by his Chinese nickname Ahok, who is being tried for allegedly insulting the Quran. Indonesian prosecutors have recommended two years' probation in lieu of a suspended jail term for the Christian governor in the blasphemy trial, seen as a test of the Muslim-majority nation's religious tolerance.

Repentance rite before Vesak Day

Buddhists mark the eve of Vesak Day today. Devotees will perform the "three steps, one bow" ceremony - walking three steps barefooted before prostrating - at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery. The practice is viewed by Buddhists as a form of repentance for past misdeeds, as well as a reminder of the long and difficult path to enlightenment.

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Private resale property index for April

Singapore SRX Property will release the data on its private resale property index for April today. In March, resale prices of private non-landed homes rose 0.5 per cent - the fifth straight month of increase - reaching a 2 1/2-year high since September 2014, SRX Property reported last month.