What's Next: May 12, 2017

Najib heads to One Belt, One Road forum

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak travels to Beijing today to attend a conference on China's ambitious "One Belt, One Road" project. Datuk Seri Najib has said that his presence at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is to ensure that Malaysia can also enjoy the benefits of the initiative.

Verdict on Metro scion's drug charges

The trial verdict for Metro scion Ong Jenn, who is facing drug-related charges, is expected to be out today. Ong was charged in 2014 with trafficking in cannabis, as well as possession and consumption of the drug. If convicted of engaging in a conspiracy to traffic cannabis, he can be jailed for between five and 20 years, and ordered to receive between five and 15 strokes of the cane for each count. His grandfather founded the iconic Metro department stores.

March retail data out today

Data on Singapore's retail sales in March will be released today, giving an indication of consumer sentiment amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

Retail sales dropped 2.5 per cent in February over the same month a year earlier, after a 2.3 per cent rise in January, despite economist expectations of an increase.