What's Next: March 30, 2018

Chinese Foreign Minister visits Vietnam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin a four-day visit to Vietnam today. He is expected to attend a regional summit of the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Cooperation Programme, where Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand will look at cooperation strategies in transport, tourism, agriculture and the environment.

He will also meet top Vietnamese leaders, including Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Myanmar president to be sworn in

Myanmar's President-elect Win Myint will be sworn into office today, the Union Parliament has announced. First Vice-President-elect Myint Swe and Second Vice-President-elect Henry Van Thio will also take the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Win Myint, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, was elected as Myanmar's new president on Wednesday, becoming the country's 10th president since 1948.

A boost to neighbourliness

The Singapore Kindness Movement will be taking neighbourliness to a new level tomorrow with an inter-neighbourhood competition pitting residents against one another. Aptly named HoodChampions, the free event, which will take place from 5pm to 9pm at Hong Lim Park, will see people taking part in a range of activities, from art to a chilli crab cook-off. A champion neighbourhood will be crowned at the end of the event.