What's Next: March 28, 2018

Published
40 min ago

Myanmar's presidential polls today

Myanmar will hold its presidential election today to fill the vacancy left by Mr Htin Kyaw, who resigned from the post last week.

Mr Win Myint, 66, a close ally of the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is the overriding favourite to take over the role.

Public Spiritedness Award

Members of the public who helped the police or provided information leading to suspects being caught will be recognised for their efforts.

They will be given the Public Spiritedness Award by the police today.

Ezion to announce full-year net loss

Ezion Holdings is due to announce today its financial results ended Dec 31, 2017.

The beleaguered offshore and marine group has warned that it will record a net loss of about US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) both for the fourth quarter and full year, largely due to impairment losses of about US$900 million.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 28, 2018, with the headline 'What's Next'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get a degree without leaving the house? Here’s how
Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Save better and smarter online
Preparing students for the green business revolution