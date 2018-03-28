What's Next: March 28, 2018

Myanmar's presidential polls today

Myanmar will hold its presidential election today to fill the vacancy left by Mr Htin Kyaw, who resigned from the post last week.

Mr Win Myint, 66, a close ally of the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is the overriding favourite to take over the role.

Public Spiritedness Award

Members of the public who helped the police or provided information leading to suspects being caught will be recognised for their efforts.

They will be given the Public Spiritedness Award by the police today.

Ezion to announce full-year net loss

Ezion Holdings is due to announce today its financial results ended Dec 31, 2017.

The beleaguered offshore and marine group has warned that it will record a net loss of about US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) both for the fourth quarter and full year, largely due to impairment losses of about US$900 million.