What's Next: July 28, 2017

Thailand marks 65th birthday of King

At the stroke of noon today, a 21-gun salute will ring out in Bangkok as Thailand marks the birthday of a new monarch for the first time in seven decades. King Maha Vajiralongkorn turns 65 today, sitting at the apex of a constitutional monarchy that is enjoying more freedom from government oversight. The King is expected to be ceremonially crowned some time after the grand funeral and cremation of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October.

Light interpretations at Science Centre

Works by Ms Priyageetha Dia - the artist who sparked a debate earlier this year when she covered a flight of steps in her HDB block with gold foil - will be featured, along with those by seven other young artists, at an exhibition at the Singapore Science Centre that starts today. The exhibition, titled Light Field, will showcase the artists' interpretations of light through a series of experiments.

More detailed data on property sector

The Urban Redevelopment Authority will release today a more comprehensive set of data on the state of the property market, including that of private homes, offices and industrial space for the second quarter. Preliminary data released earlier this month showed that overall prices fell by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter from the first three months of this year - the 15th straight quarter of decline.