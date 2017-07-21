What's Next: July 21, 2017

Final hearing for Yingluck's rice trial

Ousted Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra is due to appear in court today for what could be her final hearing over a costly rice subsidy policy while she was in office. She faces a criminal negligence charge, which carries a jail term of up to a decade.

100 years of Girl Guides Singapore

Girl Guides Singapore will be marking its 100 years with an awards ceremony at the Istana.

The Centennial Awards recognise leaders and volunteers who have contributed significantly to the girls-only organisation.

Mrs Mary Tan, wife of President Tony Tan Keng Yam and patron of Girl Guides Singapore, will be present.

Union Gas shares to start trading today

Shares of Union Gas Holdings will make their trading debut on the Catalist board today. The home-grown firm - known for its "Union" brand of bottled liquefied petroleum gas cylinders used in many households and coffee shops - had offered 60 million shares at 25 cents apiece in its initial public offering.