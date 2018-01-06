What's Next: January 6, 2018

Pakatan to name PM choice tomorrow

Malaysia's four-party opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to name its pick for prime minister tomorrow, with speculation centred around former premier Mahathir Mohamad. PH's presidential council held a three-hour meeting on Thursday but did not name the person who would become Malaysia's seventh prime minister should the party win the national polls that are expected to be called within months.

Merkel to meet rival party tomorrow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plan to extend her governing alliance with the Social Democrats (SPD) faces increasing public scepticism as she prepares to begin talks with her rival party tomorrow. According to a poll published on Thursday by broadcaster ARD, while 53 per cent favoured Dr Merkel serving another term, only 45 per cent backed another "grand coalition" between her Christian Democrat-led bloc and the SPD.

Investment exhibition today

Fundsupermart.com, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, will hold its annual flagship event, FSM Invest Expo 2018, at Suntec City Convention Centre's Hall 403 today. The event will bring together investors and investment specialists from Fundsupermart's regional research team, fund houses and other investment partners for a full day of presentations, panel discussions and interaction.