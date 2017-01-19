What's Next: January 19, 2017

Muslim states discuss Rohingya crisis

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is holding a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur today, called by Malaysia to discuss measures to deal with the conflict affecting the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar. The OIC represents 57 states and acts as the collective voice of the Muslim world.

Inquiry into army regular's death

A coroner's inquiry into the death of 20-year-old army regular S. Pravinraj begins today.

The Specialist Cadet Trainee, a supply supervisor trainee, was on guard duty at Sembawang Camp when he was found dead at around 3.10pm on Nov 21, 2015.

Employment trends in 2017

This year's salary-level expectations, the attraction and retention of Singaporean talent, and the job market led by businesses establishing operations in Singapore are among key employment trends that will be unveiled by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters today.

Other insights like recruitment driven by the technology field and increasing demand for certain human resource roles will also be shared at the launch of its Global Salary Survey 2017.