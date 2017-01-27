What's Next: Jan 27, 2017

2nd debate in Jakarta governor race

The Jakarta General Elections Commission is hosting today the second debate between candidates for the city's gubernatorial election, and it will raise bureaucratic and spatial planning issues. The commission's head told The Jakarta Post that the candidates - including incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - failed to convey comprehensive solutions to the city's woes during the first debate on Jan 13. The election is on Feb 15.

CNY countdown fun in Chinatown

There will be fireworks and firecrackers galore in Chinatown tonight, as the crowds ring in the Year of the Rooster at the Chinatown Chinese New Year Countdown Party.

The event is among myriad celebrations islandwide which will include interactive games and acrobatic acts, as well as song and dance performances.

Release of US economic data today

The US economy probably finished the Obama era with growth at near 2 per cent, with consumer spending in the driver's seat and a little help from business investment or trade.

Economists expect gross domestic product data, to be announced today, to show annualised growth of 2.2 per cent in the October to December period.