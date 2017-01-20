What's Next: Jan 20, 2017

Trial of Yingluck resumes today

The trial of ousted Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on negligence charges resumes today.

After her 2014 overthrow, Yingluck was charged with criminal negligence over a rice subsidy scheme which paid farmers above market rates for their rice.

Critics say the scheme haemorrhaged billions of dollars.

World's largest game creation event

Republic Polytechnic will be hosting the Singapore teams competing in Global Game Jam, the world's largest game jam event, where students, enthusiasts and professionals will compete in designing and developing as many playable games as they can.

China likely to report 6.7% growth

China is expected to report that its economy likely grew by a steady 6.7 per cent last year, supported by higher government spending and record bank lending, economists say. The data to be released by the world's second-largest economy today comes on the heels of Chinese President Xi Jinping's defence of free trade at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. He also said China's economy had entered a "new normal" driven by household consumption.