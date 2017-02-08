What's Next: February 8, 2017

Aussie, Indonesian army chiefs to meet

Australian army chief Angus Campbell will meet Indonesian counterpart Gatot Nurmantyo and army chief of staff Mulyono in Jakarta today, after defence cooperation was suspended last month over "insulting" teaching material found at an army base in Perth.

Australian media said Lieutenant-General Campbell would discuss the findings of an investigation by the defence department after Indonesia sought assurances over the material.

Dengue experts gather in Singapore

Mosquito experts are in town this week to discuss dengue matters. The Dengue Expert Advisory Panel, with experts from Singapore, Australia, Britain and the United States, are meeting researchers from the National Environment Agency's Environmental Health Institute to review data collected from EHI's Wolbachia-Aedes small-scale field study.

Malaysia's trade figures out today

Malaysia will release trade figures for the month of December today. Exports likely expanded for a second month in December, and at a faster annual pace after a decline in September and October from a month earlier. Import growth in December is seen to come in lower than in November. Trade surplus is forecast to widen slightly to RM9.3 billion (S$3 billion), from RM9 billion in November.