What's Next: December 27, 2017

Grandma faces drug trafficking verdict

A Malaysian court hands down its verdict today in the case of an Australian grandmother facing a possible death sentence for drug trafficking.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto has said she was a victim of an online love scam. She was arrested on Dec 7, 2014, at the Kuala Lumpur airport with 1.5kg of methamphetamine. Customs officers discovered the drugs stitched into the compartment of a backpack she was carrying.

'Comfort women' pact findings

South Korea will announce today its findings on the 2015 "comfort women" pact with Japan, under which the former World War II aggressor offered an apology and one billion yen (S$12 million) to set up a foundation for the comfort women who are still alive. But President Moon Jae In has criticised the deal, which was signed by his predecessor Park Geun Hye, as having insufficient public backing.

US consumer confidence data out

The Conference Board will release data today on US consumer confidence for this month.

The numbers are watched closely by economists, given that consumer spending drives two-thirds of the US economy.