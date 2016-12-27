What's Next: December 27, 2016

Decision on Jakarta governor's case

Judges hearing the blasphemy case involving Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama will decide today whether the trial will proceed.

Almost all blasphemy cases in Indonesia have resulted in convictions and if found guilty, Basuki - who is seeking re-election - faces a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Investors' eyes on Trump's inauguration

In the final week of stock trading for 2016, investors here are expected to look increasingly to the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as the next US president, now less than a month away, on Jan 20. Analysts say investors will continue to mull over just what a Trump presidency is likely to mean for capital outflows from Asia, the US and global economies and whether the so-called Trump rally on Wall Street will regain momentum.

Project to map out safe drone travel

Amid the soaring popularity of drones, researchers at Nanyang Technological University are developing air traffic management solutions to ensure safe travels for drones.

These include air lanes and sectors, similar to road traffic lights for vehicles.

The project is supported by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and will be elaborated on in a media session tomorrow.