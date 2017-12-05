What's Next: Dec 5, 2017

Umno general assembly begins

Malaysia's ruling party Umno holds its general assembly from today to Saturday.

After two years of fending off critics and entrenching his own position despite a graft scandal that made global headlines, Prime Minister Najib Razak hopes to unite the party before a crucial general election due by next August.

Awards to honour social enterprises

The President's Challenge Social Enterprise Award ceremony will be held today to honour social enterprises that have created significant social impact in Singapore. There were a total of 40 nominees with 19 social enterprises shortlisted across three categories.

Release of US trade data for October

The United States will release its trade data for last month today.

The country's trade deficit widened to US$43.5 billion (S$58.6 billion) in September from US$42.8 billion in August, compared with market expectations of a US$43.2 billion gap.

Exports rose 1.1 per cent in September to the highest since December 2014, while imports increased at a slightly faster 1.2 per cent.