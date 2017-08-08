What's Next: Aug 8, 2017

Asean marks 50th anniversary

The 10-member Asean celebrates its 50th anniversary today. Established in 1967 in Bangkok, the five founding members - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - set up the regional bloc to boost economic growth and promote peace.

Since then, they have transformed from largely poor and agricultural nations into production hubs of products from cars to mobile phones.

National Day observance ceremonies

On the eve of Singapore's 52nd birthday, a series of National Day observance ceremonies will be held across various government ministries and other bodies. These include the labour movement, which will share how it aims to help workers throughout their life cycle through a growing network of unions and associations.

July data for non-landed private homes

The SRX Property non-landed private residential index for last month will be released today.

Market watchers expect non-landed private residential resale prices in Singapore to build on the gain in June, when the index rose 0.9 per cent from May to a three-year high.