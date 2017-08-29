What's Next: Aug 29, 2017

Published
2 hours ago

Hearings on teen's killing to resume

The Philippine Senate will today resume hearings on the killing of teenager Kian Loyd de los Santos, whose death this month in the hands of anti-narcotics agents sparked a furore over President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs. The three policemen who allegedly killed the 17-year-old are expected to give their accounts.

Conference on intellectual property

The role of intellectual property in the economy of the future - at a time when technology is making it easier to breach rules on authorised content- will be discussed at the IP Week, starting today. Themed "Ideas to assets - driving the future economy with intellectual property", over 1,700 attendees from more than 30 countries are expected to attend. Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam is the guest of honour.

Japan household spending data out

Japan will release data on its household spending and unemployment rate for last month today, amid a spate of positive economic news in recent weeks. The world's third-largest economy grew 4 per cent in the second quarter, the government said earlier this month, outperforming economists' expectations for a 2.5 per cent increase, and business investment has been on the rise.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2017, with the headline 'What's Next'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia