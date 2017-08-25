What's Next: Aug 25, 2017

Thai court to rule on Yingluck's case

The Supreme Court will today rule if Yingluck Shinawatra is guilty of criminal negligence over a rice subsidy scheme that showered cash on her family's rural political heartland, but was riddled with graft and led to billions of dollars of losses.

If convicted, Thailand's first female prime minister could be jailed for up to 10 years - although the sentence may be suspended. She is also eligible for bail pending an appeal.

President's Award for top teachers

President Tony Tan Keng Yam will be giving out awards to outstanding educators during the Teachers' Day Reception at the Istana today. The awards, known as the President's Award for Teachers, is an annual platform to recognise educators who have excelled in their role in nurturing students.

This is the first time the awards have been extended to teachers from the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics.

Speeches by US Fed and ECB chiefs

A conference of central bankers is being held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the United States, where US Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen and European Central Bank president Mario Draghi are due to speak today.

While they are not expected to present fresh policy statements, the issues they choose to present will be scrutinised and debated by market watchers.