What's Next: Aug 21, 2017

Probe into KL forex losses starts today

The Royal Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the foreign exchange losses incurred by Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara, in the 1990s will commence today.

This follows a decision by the Court of Appeal to dismiss an application by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad for a stay on the commission's proceedings.

S'pore, Aussie ministers to hold dialogue

Key Australian ministers - Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Defence Minister Marise Payne, and Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo - will attend a high-level bilateral dialogue in Singapore today. Representing Singapore at the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee are Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Snapshot of Japan's business outlook

Reuters will release its Tankan Index for August today, providing investors with a snapshot of how confident Japanese businesses are about their outlook.

Last month, the Reuters poll found that the business confidence of Japanese manufacturers and service providers was at high levels, affirming the Bank of Japan's upbeat view on the economy.