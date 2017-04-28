What's Next: April 28, 2017

Jokowi to meet Duterte in Manila

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to try and fortify maritime security cooperation with the Philippines during his state visit to the country today. Mr Joko, also known as Jokowi, will meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila for bilateral talks on issues ranging from connectivity to maritime security, ahead of the launch of a lucrative trade route that aims to boost connectivity along the borders of the neighbouring countries.

Recognition for research work

Researchers - from students to university professors - will have their work recognised today at a series of events. The National University of Singapore will be honouring eight outstanding educators, researchers and professionals at its annual awards, recognising individuals for excellence in research, among other things. A*Star, meanwhile, will hold its Talent Search awards for excellence in scientific research by students.

Data on home prices out today

The final data on public and private home prices for the first quarter will be released this morning. Preliminary numbers made public at the start of the month showed private home prices here fell by 0.5 per cent from the last quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year. Housing Board resale flat prices were estimated to have fallen by 0.6 per cent during the same period.