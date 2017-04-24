What's Next: April 24, 2017

Malaysian King's installation ceremony

The installation ceremony for Malaysia's 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, will be held at the Istana Negara today. The King had taken the oath of office on Dec 13 last year. At 47, he is the youngest of the rulers of the nine states among which the kingship rotates every five years.

A*Star to highlight progress in R&D

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) is holding its year in review today, where it will highlight ongoing research and development collaborations.

It will also provide information on the achievements from its first year of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 plan.

Week of key happenings for investors

Investors here are in for a busy week, with potentially market-moving events in Europe and the United States and a string of company profit results at home. The outcome of the first round of the French presidential election could unsettle markets if the far-right or far-left candidate does well. In the US, President Donald Trump could unveil his tax reforms this week. And in Singapore, firms including UOB and Sembcorp Marine will be issuing profit results.