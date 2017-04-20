What's Next: April 20, 2017

US Vice-President in Indonesia

United States Vice-President Mike Pence is on the third leg of his Asian tour as he kicks off his visit to Indonesia today where he will meet President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Jusuf Kalla.

Officials in Jakarta were left scrambling recently after the country made it onto a list of nations US President Donald Trump has ordered probed for potential trade abuse.

Transforming air transport industry

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will be unveiling the Air Transport Industry Transformation Map, which outlines plans to create better jobs and career opportunities for air transport workers, and to support the sector's growth and competitiveness.

This will take place today at the Aviation Community Reception at Max Atria @ Singapore Expo.

UOB holding AGM at Marina Bay

The United Overseas Bank will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) this afternoon. The shareholders' meeting is usually well attended as it gives retail investors a rare opportunity to hear UOB chairman emeritus Wee Cho Yaw share his views about the bank as well as the banking industry. To accommodate a large turnout, the meeting will be held in a ballroom at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.