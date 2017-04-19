What's Next: April 19, 2017

Jakarta voters head to the polls

Jakarta voters will pick a governor for Indonesia's capital today, after a campaign that incited political and religious tensions in the world's most populous Muslim country.

The race to lead the city of more than 10 million people has been fought by two candidates: incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is an ethnic Chinese Christian, and Mr Anies Baswedan, the former rector of Jakarta's Paramadina University and a Muslim.

CHC leader to apply for stay of sentence

Former City Harvest Church (CHC) fund manager Chew Eng Han, one of the six convicted of varying charges of criminal breach of trust and falsifying church accounts, will be in court today to apply for a stay of his sentence. He had been sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

Malaysia's inflation rate likely to soar

Analysts say Malaysia's annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 5.3 per cent in March, the highest in eight years, as they await data to be released today. Inflation was likely driven by higher fuel prices year-on-year on the back of a low-base effect, even as oil prices remained largely stagnant last month.

Inflation grew 4.5 per cent in February, the highest since the November 2008 peak of 5.7 per cent.