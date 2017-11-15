What's News: November 15, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Asean a lifeboat: PM Lee

Asean is a lifeboat for all 10 South-east Asian members to come together, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday. As chairman next year, Singapore will seek to ensure Asean promotes a rules-based order to deal with challenges such as terrorism, cyber security and transnational crime.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Navy vessels commissioned

As the Republic of Singapore Navy gears up amid growing regional challenges, its warship RSS Independence has begun its first overseas deployment since turning operational in May. Two other Littoral Mission Vessels - RSS Unity and RSS Sovereignty - were commissioned yesterday.



Iranians gathering around buildings damaged by the earthquake in Pole-Zahab city, Kermanshah province, Iran, on Monday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

Iran ends quake rescue ops

Iran has called off rescue operations as the death toll from an earthquake that struck on Sunday night crossed the 530 mark. Survivors left homeless by the disaster faced another bleak day in need of food and water yesterday. The Singapore Red Cross has contributed US$20,000 (S$27,000) each to Iran and Iraq, which was also hit by the temblor.

WORLD

KL tender 'deters' local firms

The tender for the third phase of Malaysia's MRT system has surprised industry analysts as it effectively rules out Malaysian companies due to hefty financing requirements. Some critics suggest it is designed to allow Chinese government-linked contractors with deep pockets to win.

OPINION

China, India should join TPP

The Trans-Pacific Partnership, now down to 11 members, may have survived the US pullout. There are plenty of good arguments for the TPP to include China and India, to the benefit of all parties, says Vikram Khanna.

HOME

Fewer abortion cases in 2016

The number of abortions here dropped to 7,217 last year - believed to be a record low for Singapore. Counsellors cited two factors that could have pushed the number down: the greater use of contraception and easing of the stigma of single mothers.

HOME

2nd delay to Bukit Brown road

The controversial road running through Bukit Brown cemetery will not be completed by next month as projected. It is the second delay since the project was announced in 2011 and first slated to be completed by mid-2016. It is now expected to be open by 2019.

BUSINESS

New fintech hub in CBD

A new fintech innovation hub is being set up in the heart of the Central Business District. This will be a 100,000 sq ft space at 80 Robinson Road, an office building owned by Hong Leong Group, said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon.

SPORT

Buffon retires from Italy duty

Veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon expressed his sorrow for "all of Italian football" as the four-time champions failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Following a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat by Sweden on Monday, Buffon, 39, confirmed his international retirement even as speculation surrounded the immediate future of national coach Gian Piero Ventura.

LIFE

Film strikes close to home

Malaysian film-maker Jess Teong's new film carries a touch of personal pain. A year after she began writing the screenplay for Before We Forget, about a family dealing with elderly dementia, her father began showing signs of the disease.

"I was sad. I thought it was happening to him because I wrote the story," she says.

VIDEO

'Sponge cities'

The Chinese city of Wuhan is one of many transforming itself to soak up rainwater to deal with floods. str.sg/4vJT

WEB SPECIAL

Trump's words

From polite to sarcastic, here are 10 of US President Donald Trump's best quotes on his trip to Asia. str.sg/4vUz

What it should have been

The caption for the photograph accompanying yesterday's report, "Asean seeks greater resolve to tackle security challenges", wrongly identified Laos Prime Minster Thongloun Sisoulith as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and vice versa. We are sorry for the error.