What's News: Nov 14, 2017

Asean to focus on terrorism

South-east Asian leaders yesterday discussed evolving threats from Islamist extremists as they began a two-day summit in Manila. In his intervention at the Asean-US Summit, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that terrorism "remains a serious, acute and continuing threat for the region".

Cut in MRT service hours likely

More engineering hours are needed to quickly upgrade Singapore's ageing rail assets, and this is possible only if train operating hours are reduced, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan. He did not say when the shorter service hours will be introduced, or how long they are likely to be reduced by.

Ex-Lebanese PM 'will return'

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad al-Hariri has denied in a TV interview that his freedom is being restricted in Saudi Arabia, and indicated that he will return home in days. Mr Hariri also said that he was open to rescinding his surprise resignation if militant group Hizbollah, which is part of the ruling coalition government in Lebanon, agreed to stop siding with Iran against Saudi Arabia in regional conflicts.

Smog over Delhi still severe

Delhi remains covered in a severe smog, with PM 2.5 levels - a measure of fine particle matter - going up to 500 in some places yesterday. The Supreme Court has called it an "emergency-like situation", and the authorities have banned construction works even as children don masks for school.

US-Asia ties back on track?

American President Donald Trump's visit to Asia puts US-Asia ties on a positive momentum, with comments suggesting a strategic edifice that can be the basis for an American strategy in the region, says Dr Joseph Chinyong Liow.

PUB acts to curb flash floods

National water agency PUB has identified 28 construction sites with major canals running through them that may be susceptible to flash floods. Increased checks have been conducted at these sites and other flood-prone areas as Singapore prepares for the monsoon season.

Road safety habits for kids

Educational videos on road safety practices will be distributed to all primary schools, and are also available on the Singapore Police Force's Facebook page and YouTube channel. In the first half of this year, 132 children aged 12 and below were hurt in road traffic accidents.

HKEX, SGX clash over iron ore

Two Asian financial heavyweights are going head-to-head as the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) started futures for iron ore, challenging the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) leading position. HKEX began trading the futures yesterday, pitting the new United States dollar-denominated contract against those offered by SGX, which introduced its first swap contracts in 2009.

Baby daughter for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time, after his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina. The Portugal footballer was present for the latest birth after being rested for friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United States.



Playing for a dragon kiln

Chinese chamber music ensemble Ding Yi Music Company's upcoming concerts on Dec 3, titled Songs Of The Dragon Kiln, will use ceramic pots and bowls as instruments (above). The ceramics are made by Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle - one of the oldest surviving brick-built kilns in Singapore.

Sentosa thrills

Adrenaline-seekers now have more choices to get a rush with the official opening of adventure tourism company AJ Hackett Sentosa. http://str.sg/4tut

Christmas light-up

Take a look back at the colourful and fancy displays in Orchard Road over the years. http://str.sg/4t2Z