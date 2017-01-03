What's News: Jan 3, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Russian warship visits Manila

A Russian warship will dock in Manila today for a "goodwill visit", as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte forges deeper security ties with Moscow amid a row with Washington. The visit comes at a time when Mr Duterte is redrawing his nation's military alliances.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Choi's daughter arrested

The daughter of Choi Soon Sil, the woman at the centre of a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's President, has been arrested in Denmark after months in hiding, Seoul prosecutors said yesterday. Danish police arrested Chung Yoo Ra, 20, on Sunday night for overstaying after a tip-off from a Korean journalist.

WORLD

Beijing issues warning to HK

China has warned Hong Kong that it will not tolerate anyone using the city to damage mainland stability, as concerns rise over an independence movement. Tensions flared after the ousting of some pro-independence lawmakers ignited fresh concerns over Beijing's tightening control.

WORLD

Rohingya 'abuse': Cops held

Myanmar's government yesterday said it has detained several police officers over a video apparently showing Rohingya civilians being beaten, a rare admission that the authorities may have carried out abuses against the Muslim minority.

OPINION

Three 2017 events to note

Professor Tommy Koh discusses the three events of 2017 that stand out for him: the inauguration of Mr Donald Trump as US president, Asean's 50th anniversary on Aug 8 and Singapore's presidential election. He explains why the three events matter.

HOME

Rulings on Dependant's Pass

There is hope for expat spouses who may have to leave the country - and children - in the midst of divorce when their Dependant's Passes are cancelled. More cases have been seen where courts have ruled that passes be reinstated.

HOME

More accurate satellite data

The Singapore Satellite Positioning Reference Network (Sirent) uses eight powerful antennae across the country to correct global navigation satellite system data for real-time precision of up to 3cm accuracy. Used mainly for surveying and mapping, Sirent could help Singapore's smart-city push.

BUSINESS

Gearing up for tech future

The rise of digital technology has transformed the way companies engage tech-enabled customers across various sectors.

In the second part of a series on the business outlook for 2017, property firms share how they are gearing up for the "future of work", while telco Singtel seeks to be a front runner to deploy 5G here.

SPORT

Giroud gem in Arsenal win

A modest Olivier Giroud attributed his wonder back-heel goal in Arsenal's 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in the Premier League to "maximum luck". Manager Arsene Wenger called it a work of art and among the five best in his 20-year reign, while social media could not decide if it was more a scorpion sting or a donkey kick.

LIFE

Classical music a gift to all

Venezuela-born conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will be making his debut here this week with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, would like to make classical music reach the 99 per cent in the world who do not listen to it. He says classical music is a gift which all of mankind deserves to hold and to own.

WEB SPECIAL

Grim discovery

The carcass of a badly cut sea turtle was spotted on the shores of Changi Beach yesterday morning.

http://str.sg/4PfX

WEB SPECIAL

In a haze

In Pictures: China's new year disrupted by smog.

http://str.sg/4PYJ