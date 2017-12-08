What's News: December 8, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Leaders slam Trump move

South-east Asian countries have criticised United States President Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with some leaders in the region saying that the move could provoke a terrorist backlash.

Najib rallies Umno for election

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak yesterday rallied his Umno troops to prepare for the "father of all elections" against former premier Mahathir Mohamad's opposition pact, warning that the country's pro-Malay and Islamic policies would be in tatters if his ruling party is ousted at an election due by August next year.



Rohingya refugees queueing for relief supplies in a Bangladeshi camp. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Alert on Rohingya militants

Rohingya Muslim insurgents who have fled Myanmar to seek refuge in Bangladeshi camps may stage cross-border attacks, targeting security facilities and non-Muslims in Myanmar, the International Crisis Group has warned. But the non-governmental organisation cautioned countries against imposing further sanctions on Myanmar.

WORLD

Australia legalises gay unions

Australia has become the 26th nation to legalise same-sex marriage, prompting cheers and singing from a packed Parliament public gallery in a country where some states had ruled homosexual acts to be illegal until just 20 years ago. Only four of 150 MPs voted against the Bill.

OPINION

Australia's dilemma

Australia's foreign-policy planners look to the United States for security and China for economic growth. But can Canberra still depend on the US to contain an aggressive China, asks associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Parking charges at church

Since Monday, worshippers at the Novena Church in Thomson Road have had to pay to park in the church's basement carpark. This is to deter non-worshippers from using the carpark, which is conveniently located near other amenities.

HOME

Making drone flights safer

A research project by Nanyang Technological University and M1 will look at using the telco's 4.5G heterogeneous network to fly drones, instead of the usual wireless networks, as part of efforts to develop a traffic management system for the machines.

BUSINESS

Upskilling wealth managers

Wealth managers here will soon get a boost in their efforts to become future-ready, as Nanyang Technological University seeks to develop Singapore's finance and wealth management expertise. It will do this through its Wealth Management Institute, which was appointed as the lead training provider for private banking.



SPORT

Klopp hails his Fab Four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his ''Fab Four'' of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane (above) and Mohamed Salah after the Reds routed

Spartak Moscow 7-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. For the first time, five teams from the same country - Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and the two

Manchester clubs - are in the last 16 of the competition.

LIFE

Swift talks about testimony

Pop star Taylor Swift was featured on Time's Person of the Year cover on Wednesday as one of this year's "silence breakers" who spoke out on sexual harassment and abuse. She had, in August, won a groping trial against former Denver country radio DJ David Mueller. The most-discussed aspect of the case had been her very blunt testimony as his lawyer questioned her.

