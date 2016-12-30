What's News: December 30, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

Duo deported to Batam

Singapore on Tuesday deported two Indonesians to Batam in the second reported case of Indonesians trying to use the Republic as a transit point for travel to Syria. Suriati reached HarbourFront Centre before being taken away for questioning; M. Nur was picked up at Changi Airport.

Payouts for retrenched staff

There has been a dip in the proportion of companies that gave retrenchment benefits to eligible local employees, the latest official figures show. Last year, 91 per cent of companies did so, compared with 94 per cent in 2012. Among these companies, a bigger proportion also gave a lump-sum payment, instead of an amount based on the length of service.



Dentsu chief Tadashi Ishii (centre) at a news conference on Wednesday in Tokyo. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Death by overwork: Boss quits

The president of Dentsu, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the "death by overwork" of a young employee, a case which has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over Japan's overtime culture. Ms Matsuri Takahashi had clocked 105 hours of overtime in October last year, before going into depression.

WORLD

Sabah graft probe: 3 charged

Three people were yesterday charged in one of Malaysia's biggest graft scandals. Former Sabah Water Department director Awang Mohd Tahir, his wife and the department's former deputy director face 37 counts of pocketing RM61.48 million (S$20 million).

OPINION

Trump and the economy

US President-elect Donald Trump's bold plans to cut taxes, slap tariffs on trade partners and pour money into infrastructure may not boost growth, warns Linda Lim. In a separate piece, she discusses the likely impact of his presidency on the Singapore economy.

HOME

Escalator users 'at fault'

From losing their balance to carrying heavy objects, "user behaviour" contributed to most of the 63 incidents involving escalators here in the last two months. The authorities said the elderly are the most vulnerable group.

HOME

Hair today, gone tomorrow

Customers of hair salon Exchange Hair Plus, also known as Artist De Exchange, were left in the lurch when it closed abruptly at Plaza Singapura in Orchard Road. Many had opted for pre-paid services, which promised discounts, with one customer claiming she had bought packages worth over $10,000.

BUSINESS

Insurance: Do your homework

Bigger insurers tend to deliver more consistent returns, according to recent data, making them more likely to meet their projections of non-guaranteed bonuses.

But experts say that it will become increasingly more important for consumers to do their homework, given changes in the industry.

SPORT

Hawks beat Knicks in overtime

Point guard Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, including two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 102-98 overtime win over the New York Knicks in a National Basketball Association game on Wednesday. Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was ejected for a flagrant foul during the game, after hitting Atlanta's Thabo Sefolosha on the head with his right hand.



PHOTO: KIDSFEST



LIFE

Gruffalo's author on stage

English writer Julia Donaldson, who wrote the award-winning children's tale The Gruffalo, will perform in Gruffalos, Ladybirds And Other Beasts, a stage show that will run here from Jan 19 to 22. She used to be a busker around the world and a performer on children's television shows.

