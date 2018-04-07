What's News: April 7, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Decisive election for Malaysia

Malaysia's Parliament will be dissolved today, paving the way for a heated election, which the government and opposition have painted as a "do-or-die" battle. The Election Commission will now decide the date for the polls, which must be held within 60 days.

New date for end of Uber app

The initial shutdown date of ride-hailing app Uber in Singapore has been extended from April 8 to 15. Uber and Grab have proposed a set of "alternative interim measures", said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore as the watchdog body decides on its next move on the planned acquisition deal .



Facebook in Indonesian probe

Facebook is facing possible criminal sanctions in Indonesia as police begin to investigate whether the company breached privacy laws and allowed the data of Indonesian users to be improperly shared. Communications Minister Rudiantara said he has asked police chief Tito Karnavian to investigate.

US blacklists Russia's elite

The United States imposed new sanctions on seven of Russia's richest men and 17 top government officials yesterday in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin's inner circle for interfering in the 2016 election and other aggressions. The sanctions are seen as a way to spare wider Russian society.

US-China trade war to go on

After volleys of tariff threats, expect lengthy contentious talks as what United States trade hawks are effectively seeking is an overhaul of China's state-led economic model, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

No WP leadership contest?

It looks like Mr Chen Show Mao is not challenging Mr Pritam Singh for the Workers' Party secretary-general post at tomorrow's election. The Straits Times understands he recently told a group of supporters that he did not intend to contest the position.

Drills for Singapore, US navies

Two Republic of Singapore Navy warships began a two-day passage exercise - which will include anti-air defence, manoeuvring and helicopter landings - with United States Navy vessels in the southern reaches of the South China Sea within international waters.

Asean emphasises open trade

Asean members spent considerable time discussing the importance of openness to trade and investments, and want to send a strong signal that escalating trade tensions would not benefit anyone, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the end of a two-day Asean meeting here.

Athletics chief issues apology

Singapore Athletics (SA) president Ho Mun Cheong has issued a letter of apology to SA's management committee members for making "mistakes that (have) brought disrepute" to SA.

These include the "unconstitutional" calling of an extraordinary general meeting and convening a board of inquiry that "would not stand up to proper procedures in accordance with SA's Constitution". SA said in a statement it has accepted Ho's apology.



Crazy about classic cars

Rental car company boss Mark Poh (above), 35, loves only classic cars, and he has a rare one - a white 1972 Toyota Crown Coupe.

Registered under the Classic Vehicle Scheme, it can be driven only 28 days a year, but he drives it for only 10 days.

Free as a bird

It is one thing to train your dog to fetch - it is another to train your pet bird to fly back to you. Find out how free-flying is taking off. http://str.sg/freefly

All about rendang

Three things to know about rendang, beyond the fact that it is not crispy. str.sg/rendang3