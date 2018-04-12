What's News: April 12, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

KL declares May 9 a holiday

The Malaysian government has declared that Polling Day on May 9, a Wednesday, will be a holiday, as it reacted to public anger over the plan to ask citizens to return to their home towns to vote in the middle of a working week. But some say it will still be tough to make the trip.

Closer Shanghai-S'pore ties

Shanghai, the economic heart of China, wants to learn from Singapore as it continues to reform itself and open up, the city's new party secretary Li Qiang told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. Mr Li outlined four areas, including medical research, in which he hoped to see greater cooperation between the two cities.



Reuters journalists Wa Lone (above) and Kyaw Soe Oo were probing the massacre of 10 Rohingya men last year. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Soldiers jailed for massacre

Seven Myanmar soldiers have been sentenced to "10 years in prison with hard labour in a remote area" for participating in a massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslim men in Rakhine state last year. The massacre was being investigated by two Reuters journalists who are now behind bars facing charges of violating the country's Official Secrets Act.

Expert seeks binding code

The Code of Conduct being negotiated between China and Asean should be legally binding to a certain degree, Dr Wu Shicun, head of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, told his audience yesterday at the annual Boao Forum for Asia.

Put shared bikes in their place

There are 100,000 shared bikes in Singapore, but each bike might be used for just 30 minutes a day. Most end up as eyesores strewn around the city. It is time to put shared bikes in their places - within parking stations, says Zhaki Abdullah.

Call to review liquor hours

Nightclubs in Clarke Quay are calling for a review of the rules on liquor licensing hours, which were shortened to curb drunken behaviour. This comes after news that Mandopop club Shanghai Dolly, whose business was affected by the rules, will soon shut.

Trial for ex-town council GM

Wong Chee Meng, 58, Ang Mo Kio Town Council's former general manager, pleaded not guilty to corruption charges. He faces 55 counts of allegedly taking bribes from two company directors in exchange for advancing the firms' interests with the town council.

Lian Beng unit eyes Catalist

A spin-off from mainboard-listed construction company Lian Beng Group is aiming for a Catalist listing.

SLB Development is offering 238 million shares at 23 cents each, comprising eight million shares by way of public offer and 230 million on placement to raise gross proceeds of $54.7 million.

Sprint queen sustains injury

National sprint queen Shanti Pereira suffered a big blow in her bid to qualify for the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asian Games in Indonesia when she injured her hamstring during the 100m final at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championship yesterday. She could be out of action for between four and six weeks.

More accolades for Sonny Liew

Singaporean Sonny Liew's graphic novel The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye continues its winning streak abroad in Europe. At the weekend, its Italian edition was awarded the Special Jury Prize at Romics, a comics, animation and gaming convention in Rome.

What it should have been

In yesterday's report, "Philippines-China ties a model for positive engagement, says Duterte", the photo caption from wire agency Agence France-Presse wrongly identified the woman next to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as his partner Honeylet Avancena. The woman with the President was Ms Sara Duterte, his daughter and Davao mayor.

We are sorry for the error.

