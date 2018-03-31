What a catch! Giant grouper fetches $2,600 in Penang

GEORGE TOWN • A giant grouper weighing 152kg has been sold to a cafe owner in the Malaysian state of Penang for RM7,600 (S$2,600).

The grouper's size caught the attention of market-goers who took photographs with the fish at the Cecil Street Market this week.

Fisherman Khor Swee Boon, 48, said the grouper, or "loong tan" as it is commonly known, was caught on Tuesday night.

He said it took four men at the market to haul the grouper and put it on the counter.

The fish was later cut into pieces before being sold to 46-year-old Chew Kean Ghee, owner of Ka Bee Cafe.

At the outlet in Weld Quay on Thursday, businessman Tan Kek Loon, 39, his wife Chua Hui Teng, 33, and their son Tan Yu Shyang, seven, were seen enjoying a meal of the grouper's meat.

They said the fish tasted delicious and fresh.

"It was really good. The flesh was sweet and complemented my porridge nicely.

"I come here to eat almost every week but did not know about the big catch," he said, adding that he was glad he came to the eatery at the right time.

