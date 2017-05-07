Waterspout in Malaysia causes a stir

KOTA TINGGI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A waterspout swirling at the Tanjung Balau beach in Johor caused a stir among those enjoying their weekend on Saturday (May 6) afternoon.

Videos of the incident were uploaded on social media and have since gone viral on Facebook, with one of the posts receiving over 1,000 likes, over 700 shares and hundreds of comments.

One video showed people whipping out their mobile phones to record the waterspout, which was believed to have occurred at around 12.20pm.

A netizen claimed the waterspout was a common thing as it had appeared in the area several times before.