Water tank in Kuantan shopping complex bursts, 4 hurt

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least four people were injured after a water tank on the fourth floor of a shopping complex in Kuantan broke, forcing gallons of water and debris to fall to the ground below.

The pieces of debris also damaged about five cars and five motorcycles, according to the Fire and Rescue Department.

The department received an emergency call at 1.01pm about the incident at the Kompleks Teruntum.

It was learnt that emergency personnel had secured the site of the incident and were working to clear the debris.