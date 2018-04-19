WATCH: Why Malaysia election 2018 is a do-or-die battle

It has been called a 'watershed event'.

For the first time in Malaysia's history, the country will see a former prime minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, contesting as an opposition candidate in the May 9 general election.

The 92-year-old is running against his former protege, the incumbent premier Najib Razak, in an alliance that includes the party of his ex-deputy Anwar Ibrahim whom he sacked 20 years ago.

This election has also seen several controversies such as the delineation of electoral boundaries, suspension of Dr Mahathir's party and a weekday polling day, among others.

The Straits Times Foreign Editor Zakir Hussain and Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh tell host Hairianto Diman why this GE14 is shaping up to be an exciting one for the voters and a do-or-die battle for both the ruling Barisan Nasional and the opposition Pakatan Harapan.