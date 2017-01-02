Viral video of another Ipoh 'daredevil' emerges

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video has surfaced on YouTube showing a young man climbing up a tall crane while self-recording his "feat."

The 1:22-minute video clip, titled 'Daredevil youth climbs crane' in Malay, was uploaded by user "Viral Malaysia" on Dec 31.

In the video, the youth records himself climbing up the crane. When he reaches the apex, he sits down and continues recording himself.

The Greentown area of the city can be seen in the background. The video is believed to have been shot at the Ipoh Convention Centre construction site, based on city landmarks seen in the backdrop.

Last Friday, a different video was posted on YouTube showing a group of young people climbing up the Ipoh signboard on top of Gunung Lang, Jalan Kuala Kangsar.

The youngsters also posted photographs thanking the city council for giving them permission to do so.

However, Ipoh mayor Datuk Zamri Man denied that city authorities had approved the stunt, adding that the signboard was off-limits and dangerous to scale.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Sum Chang Keong said the matter was being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering the safety of others.

It has been learned that the eight people involved in the Ipoh signboard stunt have surrendered themselves to the police and had their statements taken on Monday morning.

If found guilty, they could be jailed for not more than three months or fined RM500 (S$161), or both.