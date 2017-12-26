Vietnam escapes damage after Tropical Storm Tembin inflicts heavy toll on the Philippines

HANOI (REUTERS) - A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday (Dec 26) as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.

Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into land.

The storm entered Vietnamese waters but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.

The government had ordered oil rigs and vessels be protected, and warned about 62,000 fishing boats not venture out to sea.