Videos of Malaysia express bus driver smoking, using phone on the job stir outrage in wake of Muar crash

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two short video clips showing an express bus driver smoking and using his mobile phone while on the job have gone viral since they were posted on Facebook on Monday (Dec 26), two days after the fatal crash near Muar that killed 14 people on board.

The Facebook post of the two clips, with a photo of the bus company and plate number clearly shown, were posted at about 2pm on Monday by Facebook user Firdaus Wong Wai Hung.

The 19-second clip shows the male bus driver maneuvering the steering wheel with his left hand while holding a cigarette with his right hand and balancing a mobile phone on his lap.

The other clip, lasting 16 seconds, shows the same driver holding the phone with both hands, reading messages and texting.

The recordings took place at around 1.25pm after the Tangkak toll plaza. The bus was believed to be heading to Muar from Kuala Lumpur on Dec 26.

As of 6pm on Monday, the Facebook post had received more than 300 comments, about 2,000 shares and over 1,000 reactions.

The bus company, Mayang Sari Express, said it has received a report on the driver and would conduct an internal investigation.

When contacted, Johor Road Transport Department director Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said stern action could be taken against the bus driver for not having proper control of the vehicle while driving it.

He urged members of the public with information on such offences to report via e-mail at aduan@jpj.gov.my with details of the date, time, driver's name (if possible), the bus company and pictures and videos to support their report.