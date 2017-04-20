US, Indonesia to collaborate on fighting terrorism, maintaining freedom of navigation

Published
1 hour ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Vice-President Mike Pence said on Thursday (April 20) that the United States will collaborate with Indonesia to fight terrorism and maintain freedom of navigation in the region.

Pence also said the Trump administration wants fairer trade with Indonesia, as Washington reviews a number of countries with which it has trade deficits.

After meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Pence said the US was interested in a “win-win relationship” with South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for having a trade surplus with the United States.  

(The story is developing)

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping