US, Indonesia to collaborate on fighting terrorism, maintaining freedom of navigation

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Vice-President Mike Pence said on Thursday (April 20) that the United States will collaborate with Indonesia to fight terrorism and maintain freedom of navigation in the region.

Pence also said the Trump administration wants fairer trade with Indonesia, as Washington reviews a number of countries with which it has trade deficits.

After meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Pence said the US was interested in a “win-win relationship” with South-east Asia’s biggest economy.

Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for having a trade surplus with the United States.

