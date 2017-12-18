US citizen recaptured after Bali jail break

DENPASAR (REUTERS) - Indonesian police have recaptured a United States citizen who escaped a week ago from an overcrowded prison on the holiday island of Bali, the jail's second breakout of foreign inmates this year.

Cristian Beasley from California was rearrested on Sunday (Dec 17), Badung Police chief Yudith Satria Hananta said, without providing further details.

Beasley was a suspect in crimes related to narcotics but had not been sentenced when he escaped from Kerobokan prison in Bali last week.

The 32-year-old is believed to have cut through bars in the ceiling of his cell before scaling a perimeter wall of the prison in an area being refurbished.

The Kerobokan prison, about 10km from the main tourist beaches in the Kuta area, often holds foreigners facing drug-related charges.

Representatives of Beasley could not immediately be reached for comment.

In June, an Australian, a Bulgarian, an Indian and a Malaysian tunnelled to freedom about 12m under Kerobokan prison's walls.

The Indian and the Bulgarian were caught soon after in neighbouring East Timor, but Australian Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysian Tee Kok King remain at large.

Davidson has taunted authorities by saying he was enjoying life in various parts of the world, in purported posts on Facebook.

Kerobokan has housed a number of well-known foreign drug convicts, including Australian Schappelle Corby, who spent 12 years in prison after being convicted of marijuana smuggling.