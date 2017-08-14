Unfazed by shoe and water bottle attack, Dr Mahathir to hit the road again on Friday

SHAH ALAM - Dr Mahathir Mohamad will hit the road again on Friday (Aug 18) for the Save Malaysia, Save the People roadshow in Panang, unfazed by the violence that broke out at the Nothing to Hide Forum 2.0 on Sunday, The Malaysian Insight reported.

At the forum in Shah Alam, the former Malaysian prime minister was rushed out of a public hall where he had been speaking against Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, after shoes and a water bottle were thrown at him, according to Malaysian media reports.

Unknown individuals at the event, mostly attended by opposition supporters, also threw chairs at the stage and fired two flares. This led to a brawl between the attackers and opposition supporters, The Star newspaper reported.

The forum that was supposed to feature a no-holds-barred session with Tun Dr Mahathir, 92, was suspended as he and other opposition leaders were escorted out.

An aide to Dr Mahathir said the former prime minister and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali who was also at the forum , were well, according to The Malaysian Insight.

Dr Mahathir and his colleagues in the Pakatan coalition said they will not be intimidated by the violence at the forum. "Nothing has changed," the aide told The Malaysian Insight.

The former prime minister will attend the upcoming Save Malaysia, Save the People roadshow in Panang, to say what he has been saying for months: the Najib administration has to be brought down in the next election, the aide said.

Their campaign to explain to Malaysians the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal must go on, they said.