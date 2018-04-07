Umno leader cleared by Malaysian police after testing negative for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A leader in Malaysian ruling party Umno who was detained on Monday (April 2) for allegedly using drugs has been cleared by police after he tested negative for narcotics.

According to a letter issued by the Kuala Lumpur Police, Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar's urine sample was initially tested at the night club where he was arrested, then later sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further tests. The hospital's pathology unit concluded that his urine tested negative for drugs.

The letter, which was signed by the city's narcotics department chief Adnan Azizon, stated that the case is considered closed and no further action is required.

When contacted on Saturday (April 7), Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim confirmed the test results.

"We have referred the matter to the state prosecution director," he said. "The prosecution director has also concluded that no further action is required on Rizalman," he said, adding that the urine tests for Mr Rizalman's nine friends have not been concluded.

Mr Rizalman, who is Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief had earlier denied he used drugs, and said the operation was a set-up to attack his reputation and sabotage his chances of contesting in the general election due in weeks.

"I have been trapped because I don't take drugs. As far as I am concerned, I was drinking coffee," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Datuk Seri Mazlan refuted claims that Mr Rizalman was entrapped, saying that the police have conducted the investigation in a fair and transparent manner.

"Everything was conducted based on standard operating procedures. We have also sent the letter on the case to Rizalman," he said.

The Star earlier reported that an Umno division chief was detained at a karaoke lounge in Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur, at about 2am on Monday, in a joint operation by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

They were investigating an anonymous tip that the outlet was operating without a licence.

Sources had said a urine test was conducted on the suspect and it came back positive for methamphetamine (syabu) and amphetamine.

Mr Rizalman later admitted that he was the one detained, but insisted that he only drank coffee.

Relieved that he has been cleared by the police, Mr Rizalman said on Saturday, "I hope all parties will stop spreading lies about me or personally attacking me on social media." He did not however point the finger at specific individuals, saying that in politics there were many enemies.

He said he hoped this latest development would clear his name along with that of his family, Umno and ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

"My focus is now on serving the people and assisting Barisan in Bandar Tun Razak during the general election," he said.