Typhoon eases; Philippines warns of floods, mudslides

MANILA • A typhoon weakened as it cut across the Philippines yesterday after bringing down trees and power lines.

The authorities warned of flash floods and mudslides, although casualties were few, with police reporting only two deaths.

Typhoon Nock-Ten's wind speed eased to 130kmh as it headed west towards the South China Sea, passing through provinces south of the capital Manila at a speed of 20kmh.

Land, sea and air transport slowly resumed operations, but the weather bureau said stormy weather would affect parts of the country for another 36 hours or so, until the storm moved away towards southern Vietnam.

Energy Minister Alfonso Cusi promised that power would be restored quickly in the badly hit Camarines and Albay provinces. "We have prepared for it and we are currently on the ground to assess the damage and quickly restore compromised energy facilities," he said.

The Philippines is one of the world's worst-affected countries when it comes to typhoons, with an average of 20 a year passing or hitting the archipelago of more than 7,000 islands.

More than 383,000 people have fled their homes and spent Christmas in shelters, while over 80 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, the civil defence office said.

The government weather station said Nock-Ten was expected to affect Manila and the surrounding area later yesterday.

The bustling metropolis of about 13 million was eerily quiet the day after Christmas, with the usual holiday revellers staying indoors as the storm approached.

The civil defence office said the capital could suffer "heavy to intense rains, flash floods and severe winds", with rescue boats ready to be deployed in case rivers overflow.

"Our local disaster councils are on red alert. We have pre-positioned relief supplies and rescue and (road) clearing equipment in Metro Manila," said Ms Mina Marasigan, spokesman for the country's disaster monitoring council.

Police reported two deaths, in Camarines and Quezon provinces, while the coast guard was investigating reports that a small ferry had been swamped by giant waves.

Radio DZBB reported that a boy was killed in Quezon province when he was pinned down by a coconut tree, and another girl was injured in Camarines Sur when a house collapsed. The reports could not be verified immediately.

Emergency workers were mobilised to clear roads of debris like fallen trees and power lines in the coconut-growing region, with some central areas plunged into darkness.

The weather bureau said the typhoon made its eighth and last landfall at 1pm on Lubang island after first arriving in Catanduanes province late on Sunday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE