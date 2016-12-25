Two S'poreans among 14 killed as bus plunges off highway near Muar

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department officers extricating a passenger from a bus that went off the North-South Expressway around 4am yesterday, killing 14 people including the driver. Two of the dead were Singaporeans, police say. Sixteen others, including six Singaporeans, were also injured in the accident that occurred near Muar town in northern Johor. Two people said they felt the vehicle "flying" off the road suddenly and heard a loud bang moments later as the bus crashed into a concrete wall 6m below. PHOTO: JOHOR FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT

