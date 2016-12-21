Two Singaporeans fined RM1,500 by Malacca court for harming policeman

MALACCA - Two Singaporeans have been fined RM1,500 each (S$484) by a court in Malacca for causing harm to a policeman in the Malaysian state last month, the New Straits Times (NST) reported on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The two men - 41-year-old Othman Abdul Rashid from Teban Garden Road and 38-year-old Muhammad Hairul Hamdan from Woodlands Drive - were accused of voluntarily causing hurt to Corporal Mohamad Hazim Hassan, 36, at around 7.30pm on Nov 19, the NST reported.

They were accused of committing the offence behind the Imperial Heritage Hotel in Taman Melaka Raya.

The two were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code and tried together under Section 34 of the same Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Both men pleaded guilty when the charge was read to them at the Magistrate's Court in Malacca on Wednesday.

Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh has ordered the two men to serve three months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.