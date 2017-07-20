Syndicate that kidnapped Singaporean woman preyed on casino patrons; two similar cases linked to gang: Philippine police

MANILA - The Philippine police said the syndicate who kidnapped Singaporean Wu Yan preyed on casino patrons and were involved in two similar casino kidnap-for-ransom cases.

At a news briefing on Thursday (July 20), head of the anti-kidnapping unit, senior superintendent Glenn Dumlao, said gang members posed as casino players to get close to their victims.

"When they see the target losing money, they will befriend the target. They will tell the target that maybe he or she will have more luck at another casino," said Senior Supt Dumlao.

"When they have the target in their vehicle, they will take him or her to their safehouse and begin their kidnap-for-ransom activity."

National police chief Ronald de la Rosa said at least two other kidnap-for-ransom cases are linked to the syndicate..

Between 2015 and 2016, 11 police reports were made by victims, said the police chief.

The 45 suspects were presented at the news briefing, all of them wearing orange t-shirts which identified them as police detainees. Among the suspects were two Malaysians and a Chinese national, believed to be the group's leader and financier.

Ms Wu, 48, was allegedly held captive by the syndicate for nearly four days, and was rescued after a security guard in Manila spotted her leg wriggling outside an apartment door as she was being pulled back.

She was rescued from Bayview International Towers on Tuesday morning. When the police entered Room 301 at 9.45am, they found most of the 14 syndicate members still asleep.

Her rescue led to the arrest of 45 suspects - aged between 25 and 35. They were charged on Wednesday and may face life sentences if found guilty.

Before the kidnapping, she had been gambling at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City when she was approached by strangers.

The syndicate had watched and tailed her for three days, said Senior Supt Dumlao.

The police were alerted to her kidnapping after receiving a phone call from a male friend in Singapore, saying she had been abducted by a group demanding US$180,000 (S$246,000) in ransom.