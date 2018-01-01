Two policemen wounded in attack on Sulawesi police station

JAKARTA - At least one unidentified man hurled explosives at a police station in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Monday (Jan 1), wounding two policemen, Indonesia's most read news portal Detik.com reported.

The incident occurred at 3:30am local time at the Bontola police station in Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province. The explosions shattered the windows of the police station and nearby parked cars. The Bontola police chief was among those injured.

"All of a sudden there was an explosion. I went out and I saw a man hurling another object, which then exploded and produced smoke. He then fled," detik.com cited a witness as saying. Bontola is a district in Makassar.

Police have blocked the road in front of the police station. An investigation is underway.

National police spokesman Inspector-General Setyo Wasisto has not responded to a request to comment.