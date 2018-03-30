Two police impersonators killed during shootout with cops in Kelantan

MACHANG(BERNAMA): Two suspected criminals - who dressed as policemen while carrying out their crimes - were killed in a shootout with police at a house in Kampung Joh here on Thursday (March 29).

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Din Ahmad said the men, aged 31 and 37, are believed to be part of a robbery and four-wheel drive theft syndicate in the state.

"Following a tip-off, police raided the house around 3pm and a shootout, which lasted around five minutes, occurred between the suspects and the police.

"The suspects were found dead in the living room and at a room at the back of the house.

Datuk Din said the modus operandi of the duo was to disguise themselves as policemen while committing the robberies.

"With this success, police have solved 12 four-wheel drive robbery cases in the state," he said, adding, the bodies were sent to Machang Hospital for post-mortem.