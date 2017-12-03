Two motorcyclists killed after one rides against traffic near Second Link in Malaysia

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two motorcyclists died when their vehicles collided at KM14.3 near the Second Link here.

Iskandar Puteri Deputy OCPD Deputy Supt M. Kumaresan said the incident happened at around 7.50am Sunday and both victims died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

"Both work at Tanjung Pelepas Port. Initial investigations show that Muhammad Nazri was riding his motorcycle against the flow of traffic from Senai towards Gelang Patah.

"The victim lost control of his vehicle before colliding into the other motorcyclist head-on," he said here on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Nazri Abdullah, 23, from Kampung Rahmat at Rantau Panjang in Kelantan and Mohammad Hisham Mohd Kassan, 29, from Taman Rinting near Masai.

DSP Kumaresan said both bodies have been sent to Kulai Hospital for post-mortem examinations.